Open Enrollment for Medicare ends Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are just a few days left to sign up if you want to be covered by Medicare in 2020.

Open Enrollment ends on Saturday, Dec. 7 and one of the major changes for 2020 is the number of plans available.

To help decide which plan is best for you, there is a tool on the Medicare website.

You can enter some personal information, like which prescriptions you take and if there are specific doctors you want to see and the site calculates which plan is best for you.

Local health care analysts say signing up for Medicare as soon as possible, but the site could be overwhelmed in the next few days.

MORE | Visit the Medicare website here