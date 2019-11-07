‘Operation Christmas Child’ starts soon for holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It may be early November, but some folks around East Tennessee are already getting ready for Christmas – and giving.

A national nonprofit is trying to make sure that no child on Santa’ list is missed this holiday season.

Operation Christmas Child is a project through Samaritan’s Purse with donations of gift-filled shoeboxes delivered to children all around the world.

The shoeboxes will be collected between Nov. 18-25.

The Knoxville Expo Center is just one of the drop-off locations participating.

Find more shoebox drop-off locations here