Orange and Blue Blood Drive beginning Nov. 18

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The gridiron battle may be over but MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hoping Vols fans make it a clean sweep over the Kentucky Wildcats this week during the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive.

The event, now in its 36th year, pits MEDIC against Kentucky Blood Center to see which team’s fans, Tennessee or Kentucky, can donate the most blood.

The weeklong blood drive runs Nov. 18-22.

MEDIC supplies 25 hospitals in 22 counties. Blood donated to MEDIC stays in their coverage area.

Donors receive a $10 e-gift card and long-sleeve specialty T-shirt. Donors also receive coupons for Salsarita’s, Texas Roadhouse and Papa John’s Pizza and as well as a ticket to East TN Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees event.

MEDIC will be accepting donations at its centers, the University of Tennessee and other sites in the community.

MEDIC donor centers

Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Ave. – 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike – Tuesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104 – Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crossville – 79 South Main St. – Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

University of Tennessee campus locations

Student Center, Room 262 – Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Health, Physical Education and Recreation Building, Room 202C1 – Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Massey Hall – Monday noon to 8 p.m.

Institute of Agriculture – Tuesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UT College of Law – Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Carrick Hall – Wednesday noon to 8 p.m.

Hess Hall – Friday noon to 8 p.m.

UT campus mobile locations

Hodges Library – Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Science and Engineering – Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community locations