Over 75? Here’s who to contact about vaccinations starting this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Tennessee residents 75 years and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 2.

Knox County is offering the vaccines Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis. The independent department is not taking appointments and you do not have to be a Knox County resident.

The state will hold drive-thru or walk-in vaccination clinics Saturday, Jan. 2, in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties.

A list of phone numbers released by the Tennessee Department of Health will help connect residents with their health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.

You can find that list in this link: TN Dept. of Health current phase and phone number list