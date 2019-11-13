Live Now
Live from the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville

Parkwest is hosting Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, Parkwest Medical Center and Peninsula are hosting the first local Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 23.

The event is meant to be a time to provide healing and support for those who have lost someone to suicide. Speakers include Jamie Tworkowski, Nancy McGlasson and Christinea Beane. A light lunch will be provided.

A U.S. Senate resolution proclaimed in 1999 the Saturday before Thanksgiving as Survivor Day, which led to the creation of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkwest Medical Center, 9352 Park West Blvd.

You can RSVP by calling 865-374-7275 or by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter