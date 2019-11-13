Parkwest is hosting Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, Parkwest Medical Center and Peninsula are hosting the first local Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 23.

The event is meant to be a time to provide healing and support for those who have lost someone to suicide. Speakers include Jamie Tworkowski, Nancy McGlasson and Christinea Beane. A light lunch will be provided.

A U.S. Senate resolution proclaimed in 1999 the Saturday before Thanksgiving as Survivor Day, which led to the creation of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkwest Medical Center, 9352 Park West Blvd.

You can RSVP by calling 865-374-7275 or by clicking the link here.