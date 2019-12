KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want a personalized license plate, you can now apply online – no more paper applications needed.

The online application allows Tennessee residents to choose from more than 100 types of license plates – all available to personalize.

Currently, there are more than 56,000 personalized plates on Tennessee roads. The fee for these special plates helps support the Tennessee Arts Commission.

MORE ONLINE | Application for Personalized Plates here

LATEST STORIES