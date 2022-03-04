KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is hopping into March with the many rabbits the center has to offer.

Meet Giles, Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet of the Week. Giles is one of the many rabbits the shelter has up for adoption.

He has a lot of personality and loves to bury things and bounce around.

Amy Buttry, a staff member at Young-Williams, stated “Rabbits are super cuddly and quiet. You don’t have to walk them every day, like a dog. They are a little bit messy, so you are going to want to have an area set aside so they can play and throw their stuff because that’s part of the fun for a rabbit!”

You can now take home Giles or any of the rabbits available at the shelter for any donation amount.

For more information or to see all available rabbits click here.