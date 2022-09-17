KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) The Young-Williams pet of the week is Rousey, a sweet, slightly chunky exercise buddy.

Rousey does well with other dogs. While she is special needs, Young-Williams says that she doesn’t let being deaf slow her down. Rousey is an adult dog, and while her age is not certain, Young Williams estimates she is about 6 years old.

If you have been considering adding a new pet to your family, now is a great time. This weekend, Young Williams is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for a special promotion.

During this weekend, any adult animal (over the age of 6 months) is available for adoption with a donation. A Young Williams representative shared that, on average, it typically costs the shelter $75 per animal to take care of them with food, surgery, and other needs, but any amount that the adoptee feels is appropriate will be accepted.