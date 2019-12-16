Petco awards grant to East Tennessee Mini Horse and Donkey Rescue

Loudon, Tenn. (WATE) — The Petco Foundation has selected East Tennessee Mini Horse and Donkey Rescue as a finalist for its Holiday Wishes grant program.

ETMHD rescue began a therapy horse program with Annabelle. The mini horse visits children’s hospitals, nursing homes, classrooms, and battered women and children’s shelters.

The 80 finalists now advance to a vote where the top five will get an additional $25,000 for their cause. There is still time to vote. The deadline is 1 p.m. Dec. 20.

The pet supply store’s foundation has given $4.2 million since 2012 to animal welfare organizations.

