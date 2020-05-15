Petition seeks to make to-go alcohol in Tennessee permanent

In this Friday, May 8, 2020, photo, Jack’s Abby craft brewery employee Andrew Kelley carries an order to a customer in a line of cars waiting curbside in Framingham, Mass. Sales of wine, spirits and other alcoholic beverages have risen during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A change.org petition is calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to make to-go alcohol sales a permanent part of the state’s restaurant economy.

The petition aims to collect 2,500 signatures to show support for the initiative. It was started by 133 people and applauds Gov. Lee’s initial step to make this possible during the pandemic.

Organizers write that Executive Order 17, which temporarily allowed for these sales, needs to be extended permanently given the uncertainty surrounding the restaurant industry. “Every effort should be made to find new ways to help keep these businesses profitable and adaptable for the future,” organizers wrote.

As of Friday morning, the petition was over 500 signatures away from its goal. See the full petition here on change.org