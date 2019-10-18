Pigeon Forge Police hosting drug take back event Oct. 26

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pigeon Forge Police Department are giving you a sweet deal for turning in your unneeded drugs.

The PFPD will take unused, unwanted and expired pills from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Kroger, 220 Wears Valley Road and give you a free cup of coffee or doughnut from Krispy Kreme. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This is the 18th take back the group has hosted.

“Last fall Americans turned in nearly 469 tons of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners,” the Police Department said in a release. “Overall, in its 17 previous take back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds — approximately 5,900 tons — of pills.”

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash also pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Criminalist Wayne Knight at the PFPD by calling 865-453- 9063 or email wknight@cityofpigeonforgetn.gov.

If you can not make the event, the DEA hosts a website to search for the dates and times of other take back events. You can find one near you by clicking this link.

A free child car seat safety check will be offered as well. Officers will be on-site to check your child’s car seat for proper installation recalls for safety defects and make sure their seat is right for their age.