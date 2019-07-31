Pirates Voyage honoring Sevier County teachers of the year

Pirate’s Voyage Dinner & Show will honor 2018-19 Teachers of the Year from each Sevier County school.

Janice Bettis from Partners in Progress will serve as a guest speaker.

Attendees will enjoy a four-course feast and will be entertained by a short version of Pirate’s Voyage Dinner & Show.

Networking and Registration begins at 10:45 a.m. with luncheon meeting to follow at 11:30 a.m. Members and invited guest tickets are $15; Non-Members tickets are $25 with registration.

All Sevier County Teachers of the Year award recipients are invited to attend for free. (Their guests are $15 ea.) 

Advance Registration is Required by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  Click here to register.

