AJ felt great this morning for his first day of school. He is making sure people know that he supports the @steelers . Can’t believe he is in the 3rd grade already! He has a joke for everyone that he thinks teachers may really enjoy! #CuckseyStrong #LooksAllGrownUp pic.twitter.com/pxmdUfpy8v — 🐝Prayers4AJCucksey🐝 (@PrayersforAJ) August 5, 2019

KNOXVILLE TN, (WATE)- AJ Cucksey is an 8-year-old who was diagnosed with now eight inoperable brain tumors. AJ was first diagnosed when he was four years old.

Cucksey, excited for his first day of third grade, told a joke for teachers, as seen in the video above.

AJ’s parents are asking for people to send the young man words of encouragement to:

PO Box 22266 KNOXVILLE TN, 37933