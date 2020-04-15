Rare beer auction to benefit Knoxville craft beer community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville craft beer community is coming together once again to support each other with an auction of rare beers.

Knoxville Warm Up Beer Festival organizers have teamed up with Knox Brew Tours, Grayson

Subaru and Knoxville Area Brewer’s Association to hold an online auction of “whales” to raise money for local breweries and other industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whales are rare, hard to find craft beers from all of the country and the world.

The next “Whale of an Auction” is planned for Sunday, April 19th from 7-9 p.m., The beers themselves will be available to begin bidding on the day before.

The group’s first whale auction held on April 5 raised over $2,000, $800 more than its original fundraising goal.

“When I heard about this idea I was a bit taken back, but after we pulled off the first one, I was convinced this was a winner” said Zack Roskop, owner of Knox Brew Tours and the virtual auction auctioneer, “This is such a cool idea that has really caught on with craft beer lovers in Knoxville.”