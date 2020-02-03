‘Reading Gives You Wings’ book drive heating up, Rep. Burchett pitches in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been showing you the hundreds of books coming in for the book drive, “Reading Gives You Wings” that is benefitting an initiative by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and on Monday – another local lawmaker got involved.

RELATED: WATE 6 On Your Side’s Madisen Keavy trains with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for ‘Reading Gives You Wings’ book drive

Rep. Tim Burchett stopped by Mayor Jacobs’ office on Monday to drop off books for the drive benefiting Read City USA.

The goal for the Read City USA initiative is to get children on the right path at school and to improve literacy.

The “Reading Gives You Wings” book drive is happening through Thursday, Feb. 6.

Donated books will be collected by the mayor’s office on Friday, Feb. 7 — then delivered to the Great Schools Partnership, which will distribute the books to local schools.

How you can help

WATE 6 On Your Side has been taking part in the book drive, collecting new, hardcover books for elementary school students in the region.

Email Lori or Madisen

To donate, send an email to Lori Tucker or Madisen Keavy: ltucker@wate.com or mkeavy@wate.com

THANK YOU, @TearsaSmith!! 🎉



There’s still so much time to donate! Email me 👉 mkeavy@wate.com or bring books by @6News by THIS THURSDAY! 📚🙌 https://t.co/RCKUwJwjuv — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) February 3, 2020

LATEST STORIES