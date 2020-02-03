‘Reading Gives You Wings’ book drive heating up, Rep. Burchett pitches in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been showing you the hundreds of books coming in for the book drive, “Reading Gives You Wings” that is benefitting an initiative by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and on Monday – another local lawmaker got involved.
Rep. Tim Burchett stopped by Mayor Jacobs’ office on Monday to drop off books for the drive benefiting Read City USA.
The goal for the Read City USA initiative is to get children on the right path at school and to improve literacy.
The “Reading Gives You Wings” book drive is happening through Thursday, Feb. 6.
Donated books will be collected by the mayor’s office on Friday, Feb. 7 — then delivered to the Great Schools Partnership, which will distribute the books to local schools.
How you can help
WATE 6 On Your Side has been taking part in the book drive, collecting new, hardcover books for elementary school students in the region.
To donate, send an email to Lori Tucker or Madisen Keavy: ltucker@wate.com or mkeavy@wate.com
