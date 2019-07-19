Recent human trafficking arrest in Knoxville highlights scope of problem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In light of a recent human trafficking arrest, it highlights the problem in East Tennessee and how the community can put an end to it.

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in Knoxville with felony human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping.

23-year-old Rachel Shearer, of Duryea, Pennsylvania is facing felony human trafficking charges. According to court documents, the victim was transported from Baltimore to Knoxville.

More than 100 human trafficking cases were reported in 2015 in Knox County, according to the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation explains human trafficking as modern-day slavery. State laws define human trafficking as the sale of an adult for the purposes of commercial sex by force, fraud or coercion.

If you’re in trouble and need help, you can call the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking’s 24-hour crisis line at (865) 292-0285 or Tennessee’s crisis line at 855-558-6484.

There are training tools available for parents, teachers, even kids to help prevent sexual exploitation before it happens. If you’d like to request a speaker or training session with the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, you can click here.

For more information about the problem of human trafficking in Tennessee, click here.