Registration open for Covenant Health Marathon Kids Run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents looking to get their children involved in healthy habits and maybe join them in the Knoxville Marathon are encouraged to get in on the Covenant Kids Run.

The annual event encourages children to live an active lifestyle. Each child gets a logbook to track their running for two months. During those two months, children run each week with their goal being to finish the length of a marathon. The final mile will be run at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, during the Knoxville Maraton weekend.

The first-mile event will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Zoo Knoxville. You can register in advance or onsite for $20.

