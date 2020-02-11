Remarkable Women: Dr. Mae Killebrew-Mosley just keeps finding ways to give

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are announcing the first of four local finalists in our “Remarkable Women” contest.

When Arminta Mack of Oak Ridge Associated Universities sent in her nomination for her colleague, Dr. Mae Killebrew-Mosley, our committee took notice of the long list of nonprofits she has helped through the years, all while going about as far as you can in earning an education, all while raising a family.

Her mission in life is to inspire women and girls to go for it.

Dr. Mosley knows the importance of injecting a little humor in HR meetings at ORAU.

When she shared with her staff that she’s a finalist in our Remarkable Women contest?

“I like to have fun at work,” Mosley laughs, “so know what they’ve said, ‘What should we call you? Dr. Remarkable?’ Ok, cool, I kinda like that!”

Co-worker Angela McLain marvels, “she just has that high energy and there’s something about her; no matter what she does, she can make you smile, even on the worst days.”

Meeting Mae Mosley in person, you do find a happy woman with a blend of warmth and intelligence, approachable despite her many awards and accolades for accomplishments through the years.

Her most recent: Earning a doctorate at Lincoln Memorial University.

“Actually completing my doctorate wasn’t really about me, it was about my mom. I grew up in the South, in Mississippi, and I was a product of segregated schools and so my parents always instilled in us, ‘if you want to make a life for yourself, you’ve got to get an education.'”

She completed four degrees while working full time and raising her family in Wisconsin, moving to Knoxville in 2008.

“You just keep finding ways to give and supporting your community and making sure you’re making a difference,” she says.

Mosley is:

A member of Leadership Oak Ridge,

Meets with legislators to affect change,

A founding member and current president of the Greater Knoxville Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women,

And makes time to hold huge family reunions and holiday gatherings at her home.

She smiles and says, “I’ve had up to 67 people for Thanksgiving dinner!” We asked, “how do you do that?” Mosley replies, “it’s a miracle, it’s like Jesus with two fish.”

All of that in addition to her demanding career.

Colleague Lauren Shaffer says, “she works closely with employees and managers to make sure everyone’s on the same page, everyone’s on the same path forward and everyone can enjoy coming to work every day.”

Coworker Arminta Mack nominated Mosley for our Remarkable Women contest.

“I look at her and see some of the things that she has done and so I say to myself, ‘if she can do it, then I can do it as well,'” Mack said. “And so I look at my life and ask, ‘what is it I really want to do and have put on the back burner?'”

McLain says, “some people, they do so many things and they don’t complete a task. That’s not Mae Mosley, so she wears all the hats but I don’t know how she completes those tasks.”

This dynamo says her secret to success is pretty simple: “It is the ability to do what everybody else does and then a little bit extra.”

Congratulations, Dr. Mae Mosley. You truly are a remarkable woman.

Dr. Mosley met all of the criteria to become a finalist in our Remarkable Women contest. This is something we’re taking part in with sister stations across the country.

She is one of the four women we are featuring each Tuesday on WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5:30 p.m. The local winner will move on to the national level where a “Woman of the Year” will be selected.

