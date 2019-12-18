Remote Area Medical asking for help to fund 2020 clinics

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – There are two weeks left in 2019 and with that, many nonprofits are making the final push to reach their financial goals, which set them up for success in 2020.

Leaders with Remote Area Medical recently sharing they need help now or their clinics are at risk.

Remote Area Medial, or RAM, brings free dental, vision and medical care to under-served and uninsured people for more than 30-years.

Leaders with RAM say one of the biggest challenges is funding because the organization takes no government funding to reach all the patients they care for in free clinics.

Jeff Eastman, CEO of Remote Area Medical, says their #HealthyHolidays campaign that kicked off on Giving Tuesday is only a third of the way to their goal which is $90,000.

“It’s always worrisome this time of year,’ Eastman said. “We depend completely on the kindness of individuals, foundations, legacy giving; however, I’ve been with this organization as a volunteer for over 12-years and here at headquarters for six years and people have always come through to make a difference. I believe people want to help everybody. They just need that little reminder and that opportunity.”

Roughly 65 clinics are set up for 2020 with room for disaster response. Leaders with RAM say without community support, clinics scheduled for next year are in jeopardy.

“For every dollar you donate to Remote Area Medical, we actually deliver $3 worth of free care. So, that $100 donation becomes $300 and I’m not sure about the stock market but you can’t beat that investment,” added Eastman.

How you can help RAM

If you’d like to make a financial donation, you can click here.

RAM is hosting a clinic in Knoxville on Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at the Jacob Building, located at 3301 E Magnolia Ave in Knoxville.

For more on upcoming clinics, you can view RAM’s schedule by clicking here.