Remote Area Medical clinic returns to Harrogate

A East Tennessee health non-profit is preparing for an upcoming free clinic but is still in search of more professional volunteers.

Remote Area Medical- RAM™ is returning to Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate on Saturday, June 30 through Sunday, July 1 for a free medical clinic for uninsured, underprivileged people in need of dental, medical, optometry prescriptions and general medical assistance.

The clinic parking lot will open no later than 12 a.m. midnight on Saturday, June 30. Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m., and patients will be seen in chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sunday, July 1.

Services available at the Harrogate RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

Remote Area Medical, along with partners at LMU, will also offer free veterinary services during the clinic. People receiving care at the RAM mobile medical clinic may bring their unaltered cats and dogs with them to the RAM clinic for free spay/neuter and other veterinary services. Large dogs should be brought on leashes; small dogs and cats should be brought in carriers. Numbered veterinary tickets will be distributed at the parking entrance as people arrive and animals will be registered overnight. All pets will be collected around 5 a.m. for treatment at the Schenck Center and can be picked in the afternoon.

RAM is still in need of additional vision and dental professionals to volunteer their time and skills in Harrogate. Thanks to the Volunteer Healthcare Services Act of 1995, which RAM Founder & President, Stan Brock, helped to get enacted, clinical professionals licensed in any of the 50 states can treat patients at Tennessee RAM clinics. For more information about RAM’s mobile medical clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.