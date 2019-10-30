Report: 83,000 Tennessee children uninsured, up 43% since 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 83,000 children in Tennessee were uninsured last year, an increase of approximately 43% since 2016, according to a report from Georgetown University.

The increase, according to the new report by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, is the largest in the country. Now 5.2% of Tennessee children are uninsured.

Nationwide, more than 4 million children were uninsured in 2018, the highest level since the Affordable Care Act’s major coverage expansions first took effect in 2014. The number of uninsured children increased by more than 400,000 between 2016 and 2018, reversing a positive trend.

The report finds efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut Medicaid; delays in funding the Children’s Health Insurance Program; elimination of the individual mandate penalty; cuts to enrollment outreach and advertising; inadequate oversight over state Medicaid programs that have created more red tape barriers; and the creation of a climate of fear and confusion for immigrant families have led to the decrease.

“Recent policy changes and the failure to make children’s health a priority have undercut bipartisan initiatives and the Affordable Care Act, which had propelled our nation forward on children’s health coverage,” Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, said.

“This serious erosion of child health coverage is due in large part to the Trump Administration’s actions or inactions that have made health coverage harder to access and have deterred families from enrolling their eligible children in Medicaid and CHIP.”

The report found that children in states that have not expanded Medicaid are nearly twice as likely to be uninsured than those in states that have expanded Medicaid.

In Tennessee, 94.9% of children eligible to be enrolled in Medicaid/CHIP are participating in the programs.

“This data shows that the declines in children’s enrollment we’ve seen this year have contributed to the country’s largest increase in uninsured kids. This should be a wake-up call for our state leaders to stop promoting policies like block grants and work reporting requirements that threaten even more coverage losses,” Kinika Young, director of children’s health at the Tennessee Justice Center, said.

“We need to focus on solutions to reverse these troubling trends, like expanding Medicaid. We know when parents are insured, their children are more likely to be insured and the whole family is better protected from medical debt and financial insecurity.”

This is the ninth annual report on uninsured children published by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. The center was founded in 2005 as an independent, nonpartisan policy and research center with a mission to expand and improve high-quality, affordable health coverage for America’s children and families.

The child uninsured rate increased nationally from 4.7% to 5.2% between 2016 and 2018, according to data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

States that had statistically significant increases in the number and/or rate of uninsured children include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

“As a pediatrician, I understand first-hand how important health insurance coverage is to my patients; it helps ensure children can receive the care and services they need, when they need them,” Dr. Lanre Falusi, American Academy of Pediatrics national spokesperson, said. “The findings in this report are deeply concerning to me. For children who are uninsured, I worry about the critical services they are missing out on and what it will mean for their short- and long-term health.”