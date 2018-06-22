Resettlement agency hosts World Refugee Day Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

From Bridge Refugee Services:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Bridge Refugee Services, the only resettlement agency in East Tennessee, (Knoxville and Chattanooga) is hosting a day of festivities related to World Refugee Day. These festivities aim to celebrate the diversity and contributions of refugees in the Knoxville area and the supportive welcoming community. The event in Knoxville for World Refugee Day is on Saturday June 23, 2018. Bridge will be hosting the event on site at 3839 Buffat Mill Road Knoxville, TN 37914. It will run from 6 pm- 9 pm.

The event features international food, dancing and kids games and is free and open to the public. Our motto this year is #Welcome, to that end as we celebrate with local "new Americans" from around the world, who will be in attendance to share in our community, we invite Knoxville to continue our welcoming tradition, and share in the fun!

Bridge's mission is to provide opportunities for refugees to rebuild their lives, after suffering persecutions, so that they become productive, contributing members of the community. All refugees are victims of persecution (for their religion, political opinion, ethnicity, LGBT status or are victims of war and violence) who have been forced to flee their home countries and who left everything they cherished behind. Bridge also serves Special Immigrant Visa holders who worked with the US army abroad. The three pillars of refugee integration are: learning English, employment and community engagement. Bridge thanks all donors, volunteers and community partners who support Bridge to live our values of welcoming and hospitality.