Rockwood family seeking prayers for 2-year-old hospitalized after fall

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A Roane County family is asking for your help, more specifically your prayers, after they say their 2-year-old son fell.

The little boy, Jacob Wolfe, is currently receiving care at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Jacob’s family has created a Facebook page to update loved ones on his condition.

Last Wednesday, the family says Jacob suffered a serious fall while walking.

“The ambulance sent him by Lifestar to UT where they did brain surgery on him. They took out a portion of his little skull to relieve the pressure and the bleeding and all that,” Lisa Miller, Jacob’s grandmother, said.

Miller says this is the scariest thing the family has ever been through, and they are surrounding Jacob in his hospital room everyday.

“It just breaks my heart. He’s such a sweet baby,” she said.

The Prayers for Jay Facebook page shared that doctors are switching Jacob’s breathing machine over to C-PAP mode to see how he does breathing on his own.

“He’s had good days where we thought everything was going really good, and then it would shift and everything would take a turn,” Miller said.

The family says Jacob is slowly improving but it’s been a fight with hemorrhaging and swelling.

“They said that we wouldn’t know probably for several months what the damage to his little brain was. They said he had a couple of little strokes a few days ago. They came in and showed us the brain scans,” Miller said.

The family is holding tightly to their faith.

“His smile just brightens up a room,” Miller said.

And while little Jacob continues healing in his hospital room, the family asks for continued prayers.

“There has been an outpouring of prayers from everyone, and we greatly appreciate it,” added Miller.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is looking into Jacob’s fall. Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said this is common practice and that any time there’s a situation like Jacob’s, an investigation is done simply out of precaution.