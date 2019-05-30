Run, fun walk benefits Ladies of Charity in Knoxville

If you’re looking for some exercise or maybe a little competition while also helping out a great cause, the third annual Knoxville L.E.A.P. 5K and Kid’s Mile is right around the corner.

The race benefits the Knoxville Ladies of Charity organization. The group’s primary mission is providing service to the poor. The areas of special focus are emergency assistance (EAP), request for food, clothing, housing and medical needs, as well as an emphasis on the care of infants.

The Knoxville Whirlpool Whirlwinds is presenting the race. All registered youth 12 and under will receive a finisher’s medal.

The race is Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Volunteer Landing. WATE 6 On Your Side is a sponsor and Kristin Farley will emcee.

Click here to register.