Santa to arrive at West Town Mall Nov. 27, but reservations are required

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa Claus is coming to West Town Mall to hear children’s wishes, but things will look different this holiday season because of COVID-19.

Simon Property Group says visiting Santa will be a socially distanced experience for everyone’s health and safety; plus, reservations to see Santa are required this year.

Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit. Santa is scheduled to arrive at West Town Mall on Friday, Nov. 27.

Families will be able to see him until Christmas Eve.