Scott County Sheriff’s Department increasing presence on social media, offers parents advice

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — For nearly a decade the Scott County Sheriff’s Department has been upping their social presence. Recently the department has been taking to Facebook, posting messages encouraging parents to monitor their children’s’ social media accounts.

WATE 6 On Your Side digital reporter Cameron Jacobs sat down with Capt. Aaron Evans to talk about what websites parents need to be worried about most.

“All of them. There are predators on Tic Tok. There are predators on Facebook. There are predators on Instagram and Twitter,” Evans said. “I’m sure you’ve gotten chain letters or chain messages and different scams and those are most important especially for vulnerable people or people who are uneducated about what’s coming to them.”

With social media on the rise Evans said it’s very important that parents know who their child is talking to and what they are talking about.

Evans said if you feel that your child has fallen victim to a scam or a predator to call your local law enforcement agency immediately.

LATEST STORIES: