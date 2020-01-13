Sesame Street 50th Birthday Bash coming to Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big Bird, Elmo and the whole Sesame Street family will soon make their way to Knoxville in celebration of the show’s Golden Anniversary.

The Sesame Street 50th Birthday Bash is part of this year’s Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show.

On Feb. 14, from 2 – 5 p.m., your kids can dance with their favorite Sesame Street characters and eat some birthday treats. There will also be an arts and crafts station.

If you can’t make it to the party, don’t worry, you can meet the whole crew throughout the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show weekend, Feb. 14 – 16 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale:

  • $10 for adults
  • Free for kids 12 & under
  • $8 for veterans & 65+

BUY TICKETS | To purchase tickets, click here.

Get ready for the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show! East Tennessee PBS and ORNL Federal Credit Union are bringing familiar characters from the world’s most iconic street to the Knoxville Convention Center February 14-16th for a birthday bash and character meet and greets for the whole family. (Photo: Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter