Sesame Street 50th Birthday Bash coming to Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Big Bird, Elmo and the whole Sesame Street family will soon make their way to Knoxville in celebration of the show’s Golden Anniversary.

The Sesame Street 50th Birthday Bash is part of this year’s Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show.

On Feb. 14, from 2 – 5 p.m., your kids can dance with their favorite Sesame Street characters and eat some birthday treats. There will also be an arts and crafts station.

If you can’t make it to the party, don’t worry, you can meet the whole crew throughout the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show weekend, Feb. 14 – 16 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale:

$10 for adults

Free for kids 12 & under

$8 for veterans & 65+

BUY TICKETS | To purchase tickets, click here.