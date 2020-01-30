Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office, TVA offer free firewood program

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Valley Authority are offering free delivery of firewood to residents who qualify.
The free firewood program is for residents of Sevier County who are disabled and/or 65 years of age or older.
The program is on a first come, first served basis.
Volunteers from SCSO and the TVA will cut, split and stack the firewood, as well as load and deliver it.
To fill out the form, click here.
