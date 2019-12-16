Sevier County Bootleggers’ Ball to ring in the new year for a good cause

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — New year’s revelers are invited to ring in the “Roaring 20s” at the Bootleggers’ Ball at Junction 35 Spirits.

The distillery is hosting the New Year’s Eve party to benefit Safe Harbor of the Smokies Child Advocacy Center. Partygoers will be treated to free champagne; casino games like roulette, blackjack and craps; a cigar bar; and 17-piece swing band The Streamliners.

The party begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $125 with all proceeds going to Safe Harbor of the Smokies.

MORE ONLINE | Purchase tickets to the Bootleggers’ Ball

Safe Harbor works with law enforcement, Child Protective Services, mental health providers and the district attorney’s office to support children abuse victims.