SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is doing a public survey to get feedback on how it’s doing.

“As we strive to continue the working partnership with our community, the members of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide all citizens with the highest degree of protection for their lives and property in the most professional manner possible,” said Sgt. Phillip E. Davis, Jr., director of community relations.

Take the survey.