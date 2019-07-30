Sign up to receive info from new emergency alert system at East TN Technology Park

Breaking News
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A change is coming to how residents are notified of emergencies in Roane County and from the East Tennessee Technology Park.

The Dept. of Energy’s Emergency Response is transitioning to new emergency notification system, since the current siren system is out of date, replacing it with Roane County’s Hyper-reach notifications – by which residents can choose to be notified via texts, phone calls, or emails if an emergency arises.

To receive emergency notifications, residents must sign up for Roane County’s Hyper-Reach notification system: Click here to register.

