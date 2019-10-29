Six locations holding ACA enrollment events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero is encouraging residents without health insurance to explore the options in the Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

Open enrollment (and re-enrollment) begins Friday and runs through SDec. 15.

“This year, enrollment events are being held at six area locations, giving even more residents a chance to receive personal assistance and enroll or reenroll in plans provided under the ACA marketplace,” Rogero said.

The first of 23 area enrollment events scheduled in Knox, Sevier and Blount counties will be held Friday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Ave.

The mayor will kick off the event at noon, and enrollment specialists will meet with residents until 6 p.m.

ACA volunteer coordinator Carl Wheeler suggests that residents who have experienced a change in marital status or income level within the last year to apply or reapply. In addition, he anticipates that two or three local insurance providers will offer plans at Healthcare.gov.

At enrollment events, trained counselors will be on hand to provide free assistance to people who want to apply for health coverage. Spanish language interpreters will be in attendance.

Anyone wishing to enroll will need to bring these documents:

— Social Security numbers (or documentation of legal status);

— Employer and income information for every household member to be covered (pay stubs or W-2 forms are acceptable); and

— If renewing, you must bring your User Name and Password

For more information, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/ACA or call 211. Additional information is available at www.HealthCare.gov, the federal government website, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 or TTY 1-855-889-4325.

For other assistance opportunities or to schedule an appointment, call Cherokee Health Systems at 866-672-1979.

After the Friday kick-off at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, the following enrollment events are scheduled:

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Avenue

 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16

 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14

Cherokee Health Systems, 2018 Western Avenue

 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7

 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15

South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike

 3-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7

 3-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14

 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5

 3-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12

Blount County Public Library, 508 North Cusick Street

 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12

 3-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25

 3-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9

Sevier County Public Library, 408 High Street

 3-6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4

 3-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2

 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7

Sevier County Senior Center, 1220 W. Main Street

 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6

 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13

 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20

 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4

 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11