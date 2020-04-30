Smokies slowly reopen: Impact of pandemic on East Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The total impact of the coronavirus pandemic is unknown, and its lasting impact is likely to be felt in East Tennessee for a while.

The U.S. Travel Association reported in 2018, on an average day, Sevier County generated $6,734,119 in tourist spending. Of that money, $1,749,737 went to daily payroll; $193,994 went to local tax revenues; $378,617 was created, on average, $378,617 in state taxes.

Here’s more data: The Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw more than 999,000 recreation visitors in April 2019. This April, they saw zero.

Those numbers are staggering; yet, the impact on the people who depend on the industry seems even larger.

Penny England is a single mother in Gatlinburg. She provides for two teenagers by working two jobs. With virtually no traffic or tourists in recent weeks, she’s earned no pay in more than a month.

“I’m behind on my truck payments because when I realized we really were going to shut down, I had to choose rent or food, truck payment or phone bill,” she said.

With the help of unemployment benefits and a federal relief check, she’s caught up on all her bills.

This isn’t the first time we’ve talked to England.

In 2019, she was given less than a week to find somewhere to live when the Rainbow Motel sold. She did. Three months later, she had to move again, as the Bales’ Motel was being converted to a travel lodge. She became the face of the affordable housing crisis in Sevier County.

Now she’s the face of resilience.

Despite everything she’s been through over the last year, she is still thankful for her health, and the health of her family. She has faith their jobs will be safe when the pandemic ends.

“…there’s many times, believe me, I’m the first one that feels like giving up. But then, there’s something within me, I can’t, because I’ve got children. I’ve got family that depend on me, where would they be if I didn’t?” Penny England

England, eager to get back to work, looks forward to the pay and the people.

“We’re inclined people to give you a good vacation, that’s what we do and we love it. and without the tourists, we’re nothing,” England added.

In 41 years as Sevier County’s top elected official, nothing compares to this pandemic for Mayor Larry Waters.

“Even out of the worst recessions, we’ve had nothing this bad. The massive unemployment, massive layoffs, revenues are down, businesses are struggling…it’s a crisis no one expected,” he said.

Waters praised the efforts of the business community and the people in Sevier County for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus. He thinks they will be the key to a successful, and gradual, reopening.

The mayor said hotels and rentals will be encouraging visitors to stay home when they’re sick. While they’re not advertising to tourists at the moment, Waters is hopeful their efforts will pay off.

“If things happen as we hope they are, and cases are stable, later, we can begin asking people to come back,” he said.

He doesn’t believe reopening will be equivalent to turning on a light switch. Instead, he thinks visitors will need to feel comfortable traveling again.

“The businesses are smart, run by smart people,” he said. Before reopening guidelines were released by the state, or recommended by the county, Waters said businesses were already implementing changes, adapting to the new normal.

Denny Delauder, owner of Delauder’s BBQ, said his restaurants were ready to go for his Tuesday reopening.

“I had it set up, already, before we were told to do social distancing,” he said. They saw, he estimated, a more than 90% in revenue during the stay-at-home order.

Waters acknowledged a spike in cases is possible and said county and city leaders will continue working together to monitor the virus in their communities, address any problems as they arise, with the advice of health professionals.

Delauder is excited to welcome customers again.

“I firmly believe they’ll come back,” he said. “I just hope they’ll use common sense. If you don’t feel good, stay home. If I don’t feel good, I stay home, and I hate it because this is my baby right here, besides my family.”