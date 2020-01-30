Live Now
Senators continue questioning defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings
There are currently 31 active closings. Click for more details.

Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development offering Career Readiness Program for young adults

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, a green nonprofit focusing on creating jobs and pathways out of poverty for young adults, is hosting an eight-week, paid training program.

seeed_281105

The Career Readiness Program imparts critical life and job skills for young adults while educating the community about issues that affect their neighbors.

Classes begin Feb. 11, and applications will be accepted until Feb. 6. Interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at SEEED, 1617 Dandridge Ave. Interested young adults can in person, online at seeedknox.com, or by calling 865-766-5185.

“I joined the program because I was out of the workforce for over a year, and I needed a refresher course on networking, communication and other valuable life and job skills,” Treasure Hightower, a former participant in the course, said. “The program allowed me to flourish, and now I am gainfully employed.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter