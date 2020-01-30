Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development offering Career Readiness Program for young adults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, a green nonprofit focusing on creating jobs and pathways out of poverty for young adults, is hosting an eight-week, paid training program.

The Career Readiness Program imparts critical life and job skills for young adults while educating the community about issues that affect their neighbors.

Classes begin Feb. 11, and applications will be accepted until Feb. 6. Interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at SEEED, 1617 Dandridge Ave. Interested young adults can in person, online at seeedknox.com, or by calling 865-766-5185.

“I joined the program because I was out of the workforce for over a year, and I needed a refresher course on networking, communication and other valuable life and job skills,” Treasure Hightower, a former participant in the course, said. “The program allowed me to flourish, and now I am gainfully employed.”