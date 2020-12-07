Sore throat? Your unwashed cloth mask could be to blame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Researchers say masks are an effective tool for helping curb the spread of COVID-19, but are they to blame for your sore throat? Likely so for those who aren’t regularly washing cloth masks daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC recommends washing a mask after each time it’s worn, or at least once a day. Wearing an unwashed cloth mask puts you at risk for inhaling viruses or bacteria that could be living in the layers. So leaving that mask hanging on the rearview mirror might be putting you at risk.

Here’s how the CDC recommends washing a cloth mask to kill bacteria and germs that may be lurking between the layers:

If using a washing machine, you can include it with your regular laundry. Wash as your would similar clothing.

If washing by hand, use laundry detergent and rinse thoroughly.

Dry the mask in a dryer on the highest heat setting and leave in until its completely dry.

If you don’t have a dryer, hang it in direct sunlight. If neither are available, hang it up and let it air dry it completely before wearing.

Finally, wet masks are not as effective as dry ones, according to the CDC.

Wet or dirty masks should be stored in a plastic bag until they are washed. The CDC also says disposable masks should only be worn once and tossed if it becomes wet.