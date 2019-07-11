Sound off: Knoxville offers survey for community plan development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city has launched its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and is asking for input from the public via a survey online.

City residents are invited to take an online survey to help prioritize the community’s need for affordable housing and services for homeless people, veterans, single mothers and other groups. Survey questions are informed by HUD and its national priorities. Responses are anonymous and will be reported in group form only.

ONLINE | Click here to take the survey

Cities that receive funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are required to submit Consolidated Plans (Knoxville submits every five years) as well as annual action plans to respond to immediate needs. Both strategic plans illustrate how the City proposes to use federal funds to address local housing and community development issues.

Both depend on public input.