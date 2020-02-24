Southeast Climate Conference coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Citizens’ Climate Education is hoping to inform and inspire others in taking a vested interest in climate change.

The Southeast Climate Conference will be held March 28-29 at the University of Tennessee Conference Center, 600 Henley St. Events will run 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The conference will focus on what climate scientists are saying about climate change, what engineers are saying about the country’s energy future, and steps you can take individually and collectively to mobilize and make a positive impact on the world.

Topics include energy innovation and Carbon Dividend Act H.R. 763, current climate science, faith and creation care and environmental justice, and creating sustainable cities and car optional communities.

The cost is $50 through March 8. Students are $20. Registration closes March 22. There are scholarships for students and low-income participants. Email Chet Hunt chunt51@comcast.net for more information.

To attend you have to register. You can register online here.

According to the CCE website, the nonprofit is a nonpartisan grassroots advocacy organization that empowers individuals to educate key stakeholders, policymakers, and the general public about effective solutions to climate change. By training and mobilizing a powerful coalition of climate advocates, CCE builds political will for long-lasting climate solutions.

