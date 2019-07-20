Students launching experiment into space

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A day after we mark the 50th anniversary of the manned moon landing, Apollo 11, some students from Knox County will head to Florida to see their science experiment launched into space.

Students from Career Magnet Academy will have their work launch from Cape Canaveral, traveling to the International Space Station (ISS).

The students will be launching their road trip to Florida Sunday morning after being selected by the National Center for Earth & Space Science Education.

As for the experiment, it explores whether blue oyster mushrooms are able to decompose waste on the ISS as well as they do here on Earth.

View the full interview with the students who spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side below: