Sunsphere label pin proceeds to benefit Knox Mobile Meals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is holding a fundraiser to help raise money for Knox Mobile Meals.

Henry Gertsen is selling two different sSnsphere lapels he produced and says 100-percent of the proceeds will go to the Mobile Meals Program.

“Once all this started and everyone was being sent home and locked down I was there and just had all these pins sitting in a closet,” Gertsen said, “I thought the best thing to do I’m fortunate enough to still have my job right now is donate the money to help out.”

Knox Mobile Meals works to deliver meals to hundreds of homebound seniors in the community 5 days a week.

There are two designs available. One is a three-dimensional, all-gold version of landmark. A two-dimensional version features a more realistic design of the structure with a green and white base and gold sunsphere. If you want to buy a Sunsphere lapel pin to help support the nonprofit, visit henger.design. The pins are $9.95 each.