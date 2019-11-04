Sunsphere ornament sale to benefit Knoxville landmark’s upkeep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visit Knoxville is giving you the chance to put a part of the city on your Christmas tree this year while providing funding to maintain a city landmark.

Guinn and Derek Boyce brought the idea of creating Sunsphere ornaments to the city and Visit Knoxville with the idea of maintaining the 1982 World’s Fair landmark with proceeds from the ornaments’ sale.

“We hope to see this grow into something bigger and better than we can imagine, and by partnering with Visit Knoxville we think that can be achieved,” Guinn Boyce said.

Ornaments will be available for purchase at the Knoxville Visitors Center located at 301 S. Gay St. and online at sunspherefund.com. Cost of the ornament is $55 plus tax. Five dollars from the purchase of each ornament will go to the Sunsphere Fund, a fund created by Visit Knoxville, with the city’s support, to help preserve and maintain the city icon.

“The importance of the place the Sunsphere holds in our hearts and in our city cannot be overstated,” President of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said. “Our partnership with the ornament project supports this iconic structure with a must-have for this holiday season and an heirloom for years to come.”

Ornaments may be shipped for an additional fee or a free pickup location may be selected. Only 500 Sunsphere ornaments will be available before Christmas 2019. Additional ornaments will be available for purchase in January 2020.