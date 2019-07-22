Supplies drive to benefit Anderson County, Clinton city schools

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A school supplies drive to benefit teachers and ultimately students in two area school districts is happening through the end of July.

Express Employment Professionals will be collecting school supplies through their client locations across Anderson County through the promotional period.

Collection boxes will be available at Anderson County Schools Central Office, Clinton City Schools Central Office, Anderson County Courthouse, and Clinton City Hall from Monday, July 8 through Monday, July 29

All collected supplies will be donated to the Teacher Supply Depot that serves educators in Anderson County and Clinton City Schools.

