Sweets to the Sweet fundraiser delivers bundt cake, health care for Valentine’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There may be no sweeter way to help those who need health care and give your sweetheart a sweet Valentine’s Day.

Sweets to the Sweet is a fundraiser for InterFaith Health Clinic. For a $50 donation, the average price of a primary care patient visit to the clinic, a volunteer will deliver a Nothing Bundt Cakes “bundtlet” to your loved one on Feb. 14.

You can also give a second bundtlet to a senior resident at Senior Citizen Home Assistance Service for the sweet price of $30.

Volunteers to deliver the cakes on Feb. 13 and 14 are also needed.

You can order and volunteer online at the InterFaith Health Clinic Sweets to the Sweet website, www.interfaithhealthclinic.org/sweets-to-the-sweet.html.