Take online diabetes risk assessment test for World Diabetes Day

Thursday is World Diabetes Day.

The day was created in 1991 in an effort for the world health organization to spread awareness about the growing disease.

In the next decade, health officials say one in 10 people will develop diabetes. It’s characterized by high levels of blood sugar resulting from defects in insulin production.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Click here to take an online diabetes risk assessment from the International Diabetes Federation.