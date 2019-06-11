TBI releases annual hate crime reports: Bias-motivated incidents up by 1%

As Seen On WATE

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: / Updated:
tbilogo_1554662184946.jpg

(WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual reports on hate crimes, finding that biased-motivated incidents were up by 1% in 2018 in overall nature of hate crimes. One of the reports specifically examined violence directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers. 

The reports also found property-crime related offenses accounted for 24.9%, with the remainder of bias-motivated crimes being those designated as being ‘Crimes Against Persons.’

Assault offenses were the most frequently reported bias-motivated offenses in 2018.

To view the reports: 

Click here

Click here

The TBI’s release of its findings can also be found here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter