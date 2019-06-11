TBI releases annual hate crime reports: Bias-motivated incidents up by 1%

(WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual reports on hate crimes, finding that biased-motivated incidents were up by 1% in 2018 in overall nature of hate crimes. One of the reports specifically examined violence directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers.

The reports also found property-crime related offenses accounted for 24.9%, with the remainder of bias-motivated crimes being those designated as being ‘Crimes Against Persons.’

Assault offenses were the most frequently reported bias-motivated offenses in 2018.

To view the reports:

