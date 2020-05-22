Telemedicine is here to stay, creates new ways to see patients

Margo Jarvis takes part in video teleconference at Cohen Veteran’s Network’s on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. Since the pandemic began, the organization has pivoted their mental health services to telehealth at their 15 clinics across the United States. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Telemedicine is a tool health care professionals are turning to during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to serve patients and help stop the spread of the virus.

The tool gives physicians the ability to give patient care on-demand without putting vulnerable patients at risk.

An example of telemedicine at work: Michael Bernard’s office, a Covenant Health internal medicine physician.

Covenant Medical Group is offering telemedicine appointments for patients. Bernard began seeing patients through the service when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“The convenience is here to stay. I think it’s better for the patient, they get the help they want when they need it, I also think it’s good for people who are working, they don’t need to take a half day,” said Bernard.

Covenant Health, and other providers must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for evaluating and identifying COVID-19 symptomatic patients. Patients are asked to notify healthcare providers if they, or someone in close contact, has traveled internationally or to a high-risk area within the last 30 days and are experiencing any of these symptoms:

Fever of 100 degrees or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

More information about the services Covenant Medical Group provides for both telephone and telehealth appointments can be found online.

