Telemedicine is here to stay, creates new ways to see patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Telemedicine is a tool health care professionals are turning to during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to serve patients and help stop the spread of the virus.
The tool gives physicians the ability to give patient care on-demand without putting vulnerable patients at risk.
An example of telemedicine at work: Michael Bernard’s office, a Covenant Health internal medicine physician.
Covenant Medical Group is offering telemedicine appointments for patients. Bernard began seeing patients through the service when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“The convenience is here to stay. I think it’s better for the patient, they get the help they want when they need it, I also think it’s good for people who are working, they don’t need to take a half day,” said Bernard.
Covenant Health, and other providers must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for evaluating and identifying COVID-19 symptomatic patients. Patients are asked to notify healthcare providers if they, or someone in close contact, has traveled internationally or to a high-risk area within the last 30 days and are experiencing any of these symptoms:
- Fever of 100 degrees or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
More information about the services Covenant Medical Group provides for both telephone and telehealth appointments can be found online.
