Tennessee bridge victim’s family starting Go Fund Me page after incident in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The family of a man is starting a Go Fund Me, after he was badly injured when a portion of a bridge over I-75 fell and hit his vehicle.

Back in April, a slab of concrete fell onto the road on I-75 at the I-24 West split hitting a vehicle and injuring Ryan Hixon.

According to the Go Fund Me page, Hixon received several critical injuries, including a cracked sternum, losing some of his intestines, fractured eye socket, and more.

Just ten days before the accident, Hixon and his wife welcomed their first child into the world.

An attorney for Hixson filing a lawsuit against the Tennessee Department of Transportation for $300k. Saying TDOT had notice of the poor condition of the over pass.

If you would like to help Hixon and his family here is his Go Fund Me page.