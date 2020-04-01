Breaking News
Tennessee Chamber launches TN Creators Respond initiative

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday, the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced the launch of a medical manufacturing initiative, TN Creators Respond.

This is in response to an anticipated shortage of medical supplies during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Amid a nationwide shortage of testing, N95 masks, and other tools healthcare providers need to protect themselves and their patients against the spread of COVID-19, TN Creators Respond provides a manufacturing pipeline that plugs the gap between producers and healthcare providers. This program builds on Governor Lee’s initiative for private sector businesses to donate excess PPE.

The initiative is in an effort to create a pipeline among manufacturers to make much-needed medical equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE)  for Tennessee hospitals and healthcare providers.

For more information, click here.

 

