Tennessee DOE releases 2018-19 state report card

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education released its state report card for the 2018-19 school year on Monday, Nov. 25.

The state report card provides information on school districts and individual schools including academic growth, achievement, English language proficiency, graduation rates and absenteeism.

“Our goal is to provide Tennessee families, educators, community members, and public officials with information about the schools and districts they care about in a way that makes sense,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said. “The report card is another opportunity for the department to continue seeking input, listening to feedback, and continuously improving as a result.”

The rating system shown on the report card provides a score of 0.0 to 4.0 on each indicator, similar to a GPA, with 4.0 being the highest.

The state has provided the information online. You can click through to see more information behind each rating.

Comparisons to previous years are also listed.

Knox County has a graduation rate of 89.8%, a 0.2% increase from the previous year, according to the report. Knox County students at-or-above grade level based on state tests in math, English and social studies combined stands at 39.4%.