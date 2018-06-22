As Seen On WATE

Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network taking pre-orders for specialty license plate

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 03:45 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, along with the Jason Foundation, AFSP and other advocacy groups, are taking pre-orders for a specialty license plate promoting suicide prevention.

TSPN must get 1,000 pre-orders in order to put the plate into production. It will be the first in the country devoted to the cause of suicide prevention and a portion of the proceeds will fund TSPN's suicide prevention efforts.

The cost is $35 and they can be reserved online. You have the option of specifying a four-number code between 0001 and 1000, but some codes have already been reserved.

TSPN says on any given day, three Tennesseans lose their life to suicide.

 

