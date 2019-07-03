Tennessee Theatre July entertainment highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) The Tennessee Theatre is offering a break from the heat with a variety of shows and movies coming up in July.
Summer Movie Magic continuing at the theater so you can enjoy classic films in a classic movie palace. The theater is having modern classics showing on Friday nights at 8 p.m. and older classics or family films showing Sundays at 3 p.m.
Here’s a list of the showings:
- Jaws on July 12
- The Little Mermaid sing-along on July 14
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail on July 19
- The Wizard of Oz on July 21
- Ghostbusters, North by Northwest, Saturday Night Fever, Singing in the Rain, Unforgiven and The Iron Giant all showing in August.
The Tennessee Theatre also has a new podcast called, Behind the Tennessee: A Palace of Stories. The most recent episodes include a two-part series about the fascinating history of movies at this classic movie palace. Visit tennesseetheatre.com/podcast to listen and sign up for podcast updates.
A few tickets still remain for the Little River Band concert on Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at tennesseetheatre.com/events, by calling their box office at 865-684-1200 or by visiting the box office on Clinch Avenue during regular business hours, which are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.