Tennessee Theatre July entertainment highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) The Tennessee Theatre is offering a break from the heat with a variety of shows and movies coming up in July.

Summer Movie Magic continuing at the theater so you can enjoy classic films in a classic movie palace. The theater is having modern classics showing on Friday nights at 8 p.m. and older classics or family films showing Sundays at 3 p.m.

Here’s a list of the showings:

Jaws on July 12

The Little Mermaid sing-along on July 14

Monty Python and the Holy Grail on July 19

The Wizard of Oz on July 21

Ghostbusters, North by Northwest, Saturday Night Fever, Singing in the Rain, Unforgiven and The Iron Giant all showing in August.

The Tennessee Theatre also has a new podcast called, Behind the Tennessee: A Palace of Stories. The most recent episodes include a two-part series about the fascinating history of movies at this classic movie palace. Visit tennesseetheatre.com/podcast to listen and sign up for podcast updates.

A few tickets still remain for the Little River Band concert on Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at tennesseetheatre.com/events, by calling their box office at 865-684-1200 or by visiting the box office on Clinch Avenue during regular business hours, which are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.